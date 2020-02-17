State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 780 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.