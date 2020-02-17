State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 350 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Hills by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $85.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.