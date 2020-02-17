State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,940 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 395,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $10,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

WWW opened at $31.78 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

