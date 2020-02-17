State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,505 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

