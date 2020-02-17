State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,320 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in J2 Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in J2 Global by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $97.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

