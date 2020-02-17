State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 170.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.27% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of EGRX opened at $52.71 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $720.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

