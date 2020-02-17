State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Trustmark worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Trustmark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

