State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 640 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $225.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

