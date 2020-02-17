Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $14.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. 545,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,678. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

