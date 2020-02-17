Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

