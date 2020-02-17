SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.26 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

