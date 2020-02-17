Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 197,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,909. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.