Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 8,370 ($110.10).

SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,379.23 ($110.22).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 9,250 ($121.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,074.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,420.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,605 ($86.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

