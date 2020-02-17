Spectiv (SIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,641.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $24,641.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.02801467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00232042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00144584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021786 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,563,402 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

