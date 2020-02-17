SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,118,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after buying an additional 873,208 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,502,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after purchasing an additional 855,691 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 473,316 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.