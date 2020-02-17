SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 3.5% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,139. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $247.04 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.86 and its 200 day moving average is $275.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

