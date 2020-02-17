SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.16. 6,023,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,887. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

