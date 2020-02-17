SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 2.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,355. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

