Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. 1,034,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

