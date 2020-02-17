Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,678 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.38. 944,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

