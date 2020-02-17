Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 891,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,017. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

