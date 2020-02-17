Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

