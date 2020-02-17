Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. 955,930 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92.

