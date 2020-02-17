Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.09. 15,930,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

