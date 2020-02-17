Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 1.63% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BLES stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.37. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,642. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.