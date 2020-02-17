Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 769 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,518.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

