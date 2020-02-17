Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,851,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

LUV opened at $57.97 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

