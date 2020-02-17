Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.69. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

