South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 119,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,043. South State has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

