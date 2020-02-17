SophiaTX One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,153.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $593,663.00 and approximately $22,153.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00492354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $612.93 or 0.06346036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00066341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005271 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

