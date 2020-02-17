Sonoco Products’ (SON) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.