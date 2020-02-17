SONO Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, SONO has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $16,080.00 and $144.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.01172471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00204130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004439 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . The official website for SONO is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

