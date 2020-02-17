Softcat (LON:SCT) Trading Down 2.7%

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,200.21 ($15.79) and last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.89), approximately 127,442 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 400,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,242 ($16.34).

SCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,065.45.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

