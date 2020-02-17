Societe Generale Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE CS opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

