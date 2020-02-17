Societe Generale Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
NYSE CS opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
