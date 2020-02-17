Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snap by 78.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $30,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.56. 15,244,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,117,376. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $532,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,187,247.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,333,195 shares of company stock worth $36,479,227 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

