SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

SDC traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 23,677,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.