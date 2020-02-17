SmartCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, SmartCoin has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $7,366.00 and $45.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00731132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000363 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,174 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

