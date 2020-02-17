Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $810.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $811.54 million. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $810.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

SWKS stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,194. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

