SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $73.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 56,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,302. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 362,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

