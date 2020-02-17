Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. 585,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,082. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $66.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

