Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

