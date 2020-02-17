Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

CCL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,107. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

