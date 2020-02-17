Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 258,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $125.30 and a one year high of $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

