Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 1,172.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.73. 585,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $235.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

