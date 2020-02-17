Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 5,559,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,192. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.