Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1,070.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. 2,545,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,106. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $38.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

