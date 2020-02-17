Signaturefd LLC Buys 161 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,977 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. 952,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $94.30 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

