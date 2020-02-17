Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Boston Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,935 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

