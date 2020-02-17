Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by Nord/LB

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.44 ($149.35).

Siemens stock opened at €107.52 ($125.02) on Monday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.68.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

