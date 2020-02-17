Sidoti Trims Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Target Price to $20.00

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Trueblue stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trueblue by 1,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trueblue by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,494 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trueblue by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

